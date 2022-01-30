Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGMO stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $831.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

