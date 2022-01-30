Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,068,000 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the December 31st total of 403,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 628.2 days.

SNYNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

OTCMKTS SNYNF remained flat at $$104.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $112.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.41.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

