Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $12.88 million and $11,369.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Santiment Network Token

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

