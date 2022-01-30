Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Saputo to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.22.

Get Saputo alerts:

TSE:SAP opened at C$27.87 on Thursday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$26.21 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.57 billion and a PE ratio of 24.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.10.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.