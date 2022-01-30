Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.0 days.

Shares of SASOF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 853. Sasol has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.