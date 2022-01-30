Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLB. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.55.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

