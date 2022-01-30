Schroder Investment Management Group Has $105.16 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,502 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.04% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $105,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 28.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TAP opened at $48.21 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

