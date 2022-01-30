Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,997 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of Vulcan Materials worth $85,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Seeyond lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

VMC stock opened at $188.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $146.26 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.34 and its 200 day moving average is $188.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

