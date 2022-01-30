Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 151,717 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,717 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.16% of Encompass Health worth $86,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

