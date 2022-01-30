Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,463 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.45% of TransUnion worth $97,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $99.66 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

