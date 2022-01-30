Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) & Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Critical Analysis

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 N/A -1,223.14% -25.59% Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27%

38.2% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Science 37 and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00 Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

Science 37 currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.93%. Absci has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 315.34%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Science 37.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Science 37 and Absci’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Absci $4.78 million 121.26 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

Science 37 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absci.

Summary

Absci beats Science 37 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

