Scotiabank Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.94.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

