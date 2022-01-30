Scotiabank Trims Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Target Price to C$36.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAPIF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins cut their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

