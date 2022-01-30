SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 93.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 124.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 1,589,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,557. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

