Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Buy

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $1,404,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 156,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,272,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

