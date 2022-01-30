SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPNE. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

