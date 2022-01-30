Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Down 62.4% in January

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Seiko Epson stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.06. 100,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,343. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

