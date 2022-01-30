Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Down 62.4% in January

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of Seiko Epson stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.06. 100,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,343. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
About Seiko Epson
Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.
