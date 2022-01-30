Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Up 103.5% in January

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Senstar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Senstar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senstar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Senstar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Senstar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Senstar Technologies stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Senstar Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 million and a PE ratio of 6.15.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

