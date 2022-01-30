Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.86 million and $3.25 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015821 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004173 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001563 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.