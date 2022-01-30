ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $615.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $694.07.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $603.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.75, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.