SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 65.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 101,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMAB opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 266.03%.

OMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

