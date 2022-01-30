SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRVN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Trevena by 74.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Trevena stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Trevena, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

