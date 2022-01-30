SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 6,254 Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Snap One Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. Research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

