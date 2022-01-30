SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 6,254 Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Shares of SNPO stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Snap One Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. Research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Snap One Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
