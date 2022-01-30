Shadows (DOWS) Hits Market Cap of $2.24 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Shadows has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $121,758.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shadows has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00046229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00109324 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

