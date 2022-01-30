Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in January

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,200 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 7,744,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.8 days.
SHWGF stock remained flat at $$1.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $1.30.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
