Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $287.70 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

