ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Down 69.1% in January

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PIXY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,196,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,410,673. ShiftPixy has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ShiftPixy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

