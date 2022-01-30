Short Interest in Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Decreases By 39.3%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.0 days.
Shares of ABILF opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Ability has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.92.
About Ability
