Short Interest in Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Decreases By 39.3%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.0 days.

Shares of ABILF opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Ability has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

About Ability

Ability, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence tools. It serves to security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide through its subsidiaries. The company offers a broad range of lawful interception, decryption, cyber and geolocation solutions for cellular and satellite communication.

