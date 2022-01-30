Short Interest in Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rises By 135.4%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,600 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the December 31st total of 248,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 244.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DETNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aker BP ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DETNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $41.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

