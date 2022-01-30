Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rises By 200.0%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. Ambu A/S has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $58.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

