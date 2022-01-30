Short Interest in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Declines By 61.9%

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 22,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,611,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 65.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

