Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Decreases By 39.8%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 74,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptorum Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

Shares of APM opened at $1.83 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.