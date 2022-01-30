Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Grows By 97.1%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $22.83 on Friday. Atento has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $342.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.80 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atento will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATTO shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
