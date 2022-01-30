Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Grows By 97.1%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $22.83 on Friday. Atento has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $342.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.80 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atento will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atento in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,564,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATTO shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

