Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Increases By 107.8%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the December 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AXAHY stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. AXA has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50.

Several research firms recently commented on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AXA from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

