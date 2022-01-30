Short Interest in Bayfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BAFN) Decreases By 66.7%

Bayfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BAFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ BAFN traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $21.87. 873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235. Bayfirst Finl has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St.

