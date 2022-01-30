Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Grows By 428.3%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 428.3% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 246,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

