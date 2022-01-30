Short Interest in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Rises By 122.2%

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BMAQ opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 312,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Blockchain Moon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

