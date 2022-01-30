Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Declines By 39.3%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 585.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at $730,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 755,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.00. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.