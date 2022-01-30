Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Expands By 164.3%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,900 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the December 31st total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,074,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

