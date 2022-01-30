Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Rises By 298.8%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 298.8% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EVG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 92,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,848. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

