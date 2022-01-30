Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Drops By 80.0%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECF stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.34%. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

