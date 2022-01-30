Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declines By 35.0%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:FIF opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $62,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 99.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

