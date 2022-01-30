Short Interest in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Drops By 37.9%

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on FTS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,542. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4248 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Fortis by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

