Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Increases By 209.6%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 209.6% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HENOY stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. 39,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,017. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.