Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Rises By 79.5%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.
HLS Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
