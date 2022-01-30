Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Rises By 79.5%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.

HLS Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

