Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Rises By 224.3%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,000 shares, an increase of 224.3% from the December 31st total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,912,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:HOTH remained flat at $$0.53 during midday trading on Friday. 443,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,147,046. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.00.
Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Hoth Therapeutics
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.
