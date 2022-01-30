Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Rises By 224.3%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,000 shares, an increase of 224.3% from the December 31st total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,912,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HOTH remained flat at $$0.53 during midday trading on Friday. 443,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,147,046. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 612,118 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.