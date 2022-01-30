Short Interest in Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Declines By 41.6%

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the December 31st total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Icecure Medical stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Icecure Medical were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:ICCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.11. 57,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,562. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37. Icecure Medical has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $16.00.

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

About Icecure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

