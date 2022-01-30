Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Expands By 350.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:PSCI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $80.29 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,971,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,163,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

