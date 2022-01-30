Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Drops By 33.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.77% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

