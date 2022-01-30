Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Drops By 33.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IBTD opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $25.72.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%.
