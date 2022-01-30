Short Interest in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Drops By 48.7%

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth $434,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 41.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,292. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

